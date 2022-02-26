What Gideon Moi presence at Jubilee NDC means

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- The presence of KANU’s Gideon Moi at the Jubilee party National Delegates Convention (NDC) is a clear sign that the independence era party is firmly in the Azimio La Umoja.

This also means that Gideon and his KANU party support Raila Odinga as a joint presidential candidate under the coalition that brings together more than 20 parties.

Even though KANU has not individually signed an agreement with Azimio, it has a working arrangement with the ruling party Jubilee.

KANU is also part of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that brings together Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Cyrus Jirongo of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Principals under OKA said yesterday they will be signing an agreement on Monday, and have vowed to field a presidential candidate, even though they revealed that they are in talks with Jubilee Party on Joining Azimio where they want to be recognised as equal partners.

“OKA is in talks with Jubilee and ODM to form a coalition to be known as Azimio One Kenya Alliance,” Kalonzo told a news conference late Friday, flanked by his co-principals.

Kalonzo declared that the grand coalition will be unveiled on Monday when they sign the coalition agreement.

“I think from that statement we can see there is nobody swallowing OKA, we stress equality of partnership. We cannot be swallowed. I am quite sure that it is very good for our country’s unity of purpose and so we are rearing to go,” he said.

And he insisted that OKA will still field a presidential candidate who will be unveiled in due course, sending Kenyans into more confusion given key players in Azimio-ODM and Jubilee-have already settled on Raila Odinga as the flag bearer.

ODM and Jubilee held separate National Delegates Conventions (NDC) Saturday to ratify various resolutions, key among them being projecting Odinga as the coalition’s presidential candidate.

The two parties have already signed coalition agreements with more than 15 parties that have agreed to back Odinga.