Wetangula wants NCIC to summon Sabina Chege over vote rigging claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has questioned the independence on government agencies investigating hate speech remarks by politicians during the campaign season.

Wetangula raised issues on why the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has not summoned Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege over vote rigging claims.

“Like there is one woman who said that votes were stolen and they will be stolen again. Such words can bring a big problem in the country. We have heard him being summoned by NCIC to substantiate what she really meant,” he stated.

The Bungoma Senator warned that the government agencies while on their mandate should not target the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that brings together United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya due to their political stand.

“Those investigating hate speech remarks should not always run to our coalition such that those who look like they are political correct when they utter words the first thing is to interpret what they meant but when it comes to our end they quickly pounce on us in the name of hate speech,” said Wetangula.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already summoned Chege for claiming that vote-rigging is possible in elections, and “even this one, we can.”

“I have heard others saying we rigged, there is some truth in it. So if we managed to rig, even this one we can. They think they (opponents) are the smartest,” she said in Western Thursday while in the company of other Azimio La Umoja-leaning MPs.

The remarks sparked wildfire on social media, where leaders and supporters of Deputy President William Ruto are challenging her to substantiate her remarks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Friday, IEBC wrote to her demanding that she presents herself on Tuesday next week for questioning to determine if she had violated election regulations.

“You are required to attend the Offices of the Commission at Anniversary Towers 6th floor on the 15th day of February 2022 at 9 .00 o’clock in the forenoon for examination by the Electoral Code of Conduct,” said Chebukati.

Sabina belongs to the Jubilee party wing of President Uhuru Kenyatta who is backing ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the August election, in what is promising to be a battle royale with the Deputy President who ditched the ruling party for his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Last week, Ruto dismissed the remarks that the 2017 election was rigged in the favour of the Jubilee Party and told off Sabina Chege.

“There is one woman (Sabina Chege) from Azimio who said that Uhuru and I stole votes in 2017. I want to ask you the people of Nakuru, were your votes stolen? Did you not vote for us? We did not steal anyone’s votes. The people of Azimio should stop threatening people with accusations of stealing votes. I was in charge of the election and Uhuru did not steal anyone’s votes,” Ruto said while on a campaign tour of Nakuru.