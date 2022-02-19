Connect with us

DP Ruto pointed out that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance has included its agenda and plan in the 2022-2023 budget that will be implemented from July 2022, saying their proposals are in favor of the ordinary Kenyans/FILE/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We’ll make criminal justice system financially independent: Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Deputy President William Ruto has promised administrative reforms to guaranteed the criminal justice system financial independence if elected President in the August 9 polls.

He said the reforms will empower the fight against corruption.

Speaking in Embu County on Saturday, the DP stated that the Judiciary, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) will be adequately funded to ensure smooth flow of their service delivery

“We will also increase the money that is going to our security sector so that we can increase salaries for our policemen and also make our security system independent by making them have their own accounting officers so that no one manipulates the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC)  or the DCI, they will have financial independence and can go for the corrupt without reference to anybody,” Ruto said.

DP Ruto pointed out that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance has included its agenda and plan in the 2022-2023 budget that will be implemented from July 2022, saying their proposals are in favor of the ordinary Kenyans.

“We have recommended that 35 percent of the National Revenue be disbursed to the Counties.  Now those who claimed that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) would have allocated 35 percent to the counties, we have helped you. The proposals are there, and we will now see if you were serious about increasing the allocation to counties or you were just playing politics with our Constitution,” the DP said.

Ruto and his partners in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance comprising of Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya Party Moses Wetangula conducted a whirlwind tour of three lower Eastern counties.

The trio toured Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nthi counties as they popularized their Bottom-Up, Pesa Mfukoni economic model.

During their tour, Musalia described Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga who is Ruto’s closest political challenger as a ‘heavy burden’ to political allies saying those who work with him are bound to get fatigued

Musalia said after trying to support Odinga in his quest for presidency for more than once, he got tired since the ODM leader “is a difficult person to work with.”

“In 2007- 2008, Ruto and I carried this man (Raila), 2013 Kalonzo and Wetangula carried him. In 2017, Wetangula, Kalonzo and Myself carried him again. I now want to tell you that that man is extremely heavy. You get tired carrying him,” Musalia said.

He warned President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been fronting Odinga as his preferred successor that it was just a matter of time before he gets tired of “carrying him.”

“I want to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for helping us and getting rid of that heavy burden away from us,” Mudavadi, who backed Odinga’s ambitions in 2017 under the now defuncted National Super Alliance (NASA), said.

” I want to warn him that by the time we are going to the polls, he will be tired of carrying him,” the ANC leader quipped.

Mudavadi who also worked with Odinga in the 2007 presidential election as a running mate termed the ODM leader as deceitful blaming him for the disintegration of  NASA, an alliance comprising ODM, ANC, Wiper and FORD Kenya.

