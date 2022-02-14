Weekend to start on Friday if Wajackoyah is elected 5th president in August

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – It is that season of hilarious promises from politicians seeking high office.

From the bottom up, bottom down, Sh6,000 monthly stipends for disadvantaged households there is the latest one!

Prof. George Wajackoyah, the controversial lawyer is promising to make Friday part of the weekend, because it is the day Muslims go to the mosque.

“Friday being a Muslim prayer day, would not be counted as a workday, and that Saturday and Sunday would also form part of non-working days,” the scholar who holds six law degrees said when he launched his presidential bid. Wajackoyah said he intends to vie for the presidency on a Roots Party of Kenya ticket.

He is also promising to legalise bhang (cannabis sativa), in what has kicked off a storm on social media.

And he will also suspend the Constitution in his first six months in office, to allow Kenyans decide how they want to be governed!