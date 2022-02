NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will only deal with coalitions like the Azimio once it is registered as a political outfit.

Musyoka who is on the OKA co-principals affirmed the coalition stance to deal only with registered alliances.

He stated that together with other co-principals, they will engage with other parties or coalitions in a transparent manner.