NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied reports that the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) could join ODM-led Azimio Movement as misleading.

Musyoka who spoke on Wednesday as OKA signed a pact with a new coalition member — NARC Kenya — said the alliance will not fold up to join another formation but rather invited other formations to join OKA.

More to follow…