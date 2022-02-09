Water CS Sicily kariuki resigns to vie for the Nyandarua gubernatorial seat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has joined the bandwagon of Public Servants who have resigned to vie for various political posts in the August elections.

Kariuki resigned on Wednesday at the Ministry’s headquarters revealing that she will be leaving her duties to focus on the Nyandarua gubernatorial contest.

“I will be leaving Maji House to contest Nyandarua Gubernatorial seat and I believe my transformative experience that spans over thirty years will be beneficial to the people of Nyandarua,” she said.

The Water CS will be seeking to unseat the current governor Francis Kimemia using the Jubilee party.

“I will still be consulting as we head to the polls but what I can confirm is that I will be seeking the seat under the wings of President Uhuru Kenyatta in Jubilee party,” noted the Water CS.

Kariuki pegged her gubernatorial ambitions to her service delivery in the Jubilee Administration in the health and water dockets.

“Am grateful for President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving me the opportunity to serve in different dockets. As I leave Maji house I do so with my head held high having contributed to Development milestones in Jubilee Administration,” stated Kariuki.

Water docket has been left without substantive leadership with the resignation of Kariuki and her principal Secretary Joseph Irungu.