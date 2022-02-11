Warden arrested for peddling bang to inmates at Nairobi remand prison

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — A prison officer attached to the Nairobi Remand Prison has been arrested for allegedly trafficking bhang into the prison premises.

A police report revealed that the suspect identified as Tobias Mwanje was arrested as he entered the premises using a motorcycle

“It was reported by one no.27562 Sgt James Njau a prison officer attached at Nairobi Remand and Allocation prison that today (Thursday) at around 1600hrs while he was at the entrance gate with colleagues, they saw one No.51898 Prison Constable Tobias Mwanje also attached to the facility entering the premises riding a motorcycle they became suspicious and intercepted him before he had gone further,” police report read in part.

Police said that upon conducting a search on the carrier bag which was hanging on the left side of the motor cycle handle, they managed to recover one hundred and one rolls of bhang, two packets of rizzler papers, five packets of roster cigarettes and about 500grams of bang wrapped in a polythene paper.

Authorities stated that suspect was escorted to a senior officer’s office for interrogation. His phone reportedly rung during interrogation and a caller was had asking the officer to return to the gate and pick another parcel.

“A trap was laid and one Joshua Kala a male adult aged about 32 years was arrested and one hundred rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang) were recovered wrapped in a polythene bag,” the police report read.

Police said both suspects were placed in custody pending arraignment.