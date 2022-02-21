Wanjigi not listed as an ODM delegate in Nairobi, Aladwa says

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi will not attend the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM’s) National Delegates Convention (NDC) slated for Friday and Saturday after it emerged that he is not a delegate in Nairobi.

The party’s Nairobi Branch chairman George Aladwa indicated that the businessman cum politician is not a listed delegate from Nairobi County.

“This is to therefore to caution one Jimi Wanjigi to desist from claiming to be a legitimate delegate when he is just an ordinary and life member of the party,” said Aladwa.

According to the ODM party constitution, one must be a delegate to participate in the ratifications made during the NDC.

The Raila Odinga led party is expected to ratify a political pact between Jubilee in the upcoming polls. This is even as it merges with other political parties under the Azimio la Umoja movement.

This will mark the solidification of parties behind Odinga’s presidential bid.

Already, Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K),Narc Kenya, Muungano party have since declared their support for Odinga.

Aladwa stated that after a keen review of the entire list of delegates in the Nairobi County elections conducted 8th December 2021, Wanjigi’s name was missing.

“I have checked the list of delegates and I have not found his name either in the polling station, ward, branch and county level,” he said.

The ODM Nairobi county chairman has mentioned that the entire list of delegates has been submitted to the National Election Board (NEB).

“This statement also serves as a notice to other ODM members who are delegates to check their status with National Election Board so as to avoid any confusion,” noted Aladwa.