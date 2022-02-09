Wanjigi faults ODM for not listing Presidential nominations in its NDC agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has raised concerns over the upcoming Orange Democratic Movement Party National Delegates Convention (NDC) scheduled for February 25 and 26.

Wanjigi is eyeing the party’s presidential ticket and is keen on dethroning Raila Odinga who is the current party leader of the outfit.

In a letter addressed to the party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Wanjigi has sought clarifications on why the election to nominate the party’s presidential candidate has been left out as part of the convention’s agenda.

“The deliberate omission of conducting elections to nominate the party’s presidential candidate from the agenda items listed in your notice calling for the delegates meeting exposes the party to the risk of not nominating its presidential candidate for the first time since its inception 15 years ago against the dictates of the Constitution,” he said.

Wanjigi stated that the party is hell-bent on denying him the opportunity to seek mandate from the party delegates to be its flag-bearer.

“As an aspirant for the party’s presidential ticket, the omission of this crucial agenda at the convention in my considered view is unreasonable, smells of ulterior motive and is meant to curtail my rights as a life member of the party to participate in the party’s affairs,” he said.

Wanjigi has been traversing the country popularizing his presidential bid and continues to challenge the former Prime Minister to welcome the challenge for elections.

“I am not shocked by the action of the party since from the time I announced my bid in 2021, the party has been operating in an opaque manner not responding to my constant pleas to be democratic in its dealings and has been fundamentally been violating its constitution and nomination rules,” he said.