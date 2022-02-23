Wamalwa visits KDF troops supporting DRC stabilization mission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has embarked on a visit to Democratic Republic of Congo where he is scheduled to meet Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers currently deployed in the central African country on a peace mission.

Wamalwa said he will seek to fully understand Kenya’s role in restoring peace in the country that is currently struggling with armed groups.

The Defence CS together with Commander Kenya Army Lt Gen. Walter Koipaton and other senior officers visited KDF troops deployed in Lt. Masulia – Mavivi Camp. The KEN-QRF-1 troops serve under the United Nations Stabilization Mission (UN-MONUSCO).

“The purpose of our visit is to acquire a fuller understanding and appreciation of this dynamic deployment, and operational engagement that Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is undertaking in order to bring peace and stability in DRC and to the international community through the UN- MONUSCO,” Wamalwa said in a statement shared on Wednesday.

While thanking the peacekeepers for their service, Wamalwa urged the Kenyan troops to continue offering dedicated service, strengthening operations in the area to enhance security in the region.

Kenya deployed the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) to the DRC in August 2021.

Speaking during the visit, Koipaton said that the contingent will play a key role in protection of civilians, provision of security to United Nations personnel and installations as well as neutralizing armed militia groups in DRC in line with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2556 of 2020.

In his address, the Kenya Army Commander said the troops were ready for the task as they have undergone training on all aspects of the mission as per KDF and UN requirements.

“I know you are very capable because I have seen you train during my visit at the pre-deployment training grounds and you are ready for this mission. I have no doubt that we have trained you to the standards required as you join other contingents,” said Koipaton.

The Commander noted that the forces are being deployed to a mission that falls under Chapter Seven of the UN Security Council.

The Kenyan troops joined Nepal, South Africa and Tanzania to form the Force Intervention Brigade.