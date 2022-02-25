Waita takes over leadership of CCU party, previously led by Ndeti

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Machakos Gubernatorial Aspirant Nzioka Siwadie Waita has been registered as the Chama cha Uzalendo (CCU) party leader.

This follows new changes made by the Registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu through a gazette notice.

Nderitu also listed Stanley Ntutu as the party chairman, Philipe Opiyo as secretary-general and Caroline Malinda as the treasurer.

Waita has taken over the party that was previously held by his political rival in the Gubernatorial race Wavinya Ndeti.

In 2013, Ndeti was a gubernatorial candidate for CCU in the Machakos race battling it out with the incumbent governor Alfred Mutua whose political vehicle was Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

In 2017, she vied under the Wiper Party as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) sought to kick her out of the race for being two parties at the same time.

Ndeti resigned in April as the CCU party leader to join Wiper, which is led by NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka, in order to contest the Machakos governorship.

The former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff will now battle it out for the seat using the CCU party.

Waita indicated that he will be seeking to convince the people of Machakos to vote for him in the polls and said that their resources will be safe in his hands.

He similarly reaffirmed that the Head of State’s development legacy agenda is firmly on track contrary to what is being purported by his critics.

Waita has been President Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff since 2016.

He stated that the President has made significant investments into different sectors of Kenya’s economy, securing the country’s future in the East African region.

“Like any scorecard, there will be successes and failures. If you look at employment, we were growing steadily at around 800,000 formal jobs per year, still not absorbing what was in the market,” he said.

He however said that the administration has been able to generate significant number of permanent and temporary jobs for people coming into the working environment.

He emphasized how critical infrastructure in areas such as Health did not collapse in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to significant investments made in the sector.