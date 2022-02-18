Vihiga teen nailed on a tree on suspicion of stealing a radio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Residents of Vihiga’s Sabatia sub-county are in shock after a 19-year old man was nailed on a tree on suspicion of stealing a radio.
A local chief who reported the matter to the police on Friday indicated that he had been informed of an incident where a person had been nailed on a tree.
“Police visited the scene and found that one male adult namely Collins Sambaya aged 19yrs had been injured by one Elvis Irime by nailing him on a tree on allegation that the victim had stolen his radio within Chamasili village,” a police report documenting the incident read.
Police stated that the assailant fled the scene upon learning of the police presence in the area. Efforts to trace him were yet to yield results.
They added that the victim was successfully unpinned from the tree and rushed to Mbale County Referral Hospital in stable condition where he was admitted for treatment.