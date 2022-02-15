USIU-Africa introduces market-driven courses in contemporary technology and management sciences fields

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Premier higher education provider United States International University-Africa has introduced new undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate courses to meet evolving market needs, interim Vice-Chancellor Prof. Freida Brown has confirmed.

The courses spread across business management, science and technology, leadership and governance fields will be delivered using contemporary academic models, including online options.

Last year, USIU-Africa secured the Commission for University Education of Kenya (CUE) approval to roll out the new contemporary technology and management sciences degree programs. The approval followed a series of intensive evaluation checks by the CUE and now propels USIU-Africa to the pinnacle of local private higher education institutions providing world-class market-driven degree programs.

Some of the new courses introduced include a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD.) in Information Science and Technology, an Online Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Information Science, Bachelor of Global Leadership and Governance, Bachelor of Technology in Analytical Chemistry. Other new courses include Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Analytics, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Applied Biochemistry.

Speaking when she confirmed the launch of the new courses, Prof Freida Brown said the University had invested heavily in the course development and the programs have already kicked-off successfully.

She disclosed that the investments and introduction of the new courses are geared at supplying the international job market with a pool of well-trained candidates proficient in research and information technology applications.

“The world is now a global village, and USIU-Africa is actively revising and improving its academic delivery mission to guarantee our graduates a place in the global job market table,” she assured.

USIU-Africa, she added, had invested in best of class e-learning and global teaching resources to deliver world-class courses locally.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“At USIU-Africa, we are committed to facilitating a higher education paradigm shift in Sub Sahara Africa through the delivery of market-driven courses in contemporary fields,” Prof Brown said. Adding, “Our academic programs are enriched by our international culture, local and international accreditation and global teaching standards that guarantee exciting learning experiences providing students with a valuable global education that propels them to the international stage.”

The new courses, she said, have been developed to shape a solid human resource base in Africa with a capacity to contribute to the global science and technology space. “We are training locally for a global market, and we have no doubt that we shall deliver well-equipped graduates ready for the competitive workforce of the future,” she said.

In recent moves, USIU-Africa has heavily invested in the necessary Information Technology (IT) infrastructure to roll-out online learning modules. Through the USIU-Africa Online Directorate, the University is now a member of Quality Matters (QM), a globally recognised organisation that focuses on continuous improvement in online education. USIU-Africa’s accreditation ensures that its online courses and learning process will result in better course design, easier navigation for students, reduced barriers to student achievement that result in better outcomes.