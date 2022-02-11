US warns of new Al-Qaeda, threat in Afghanistan

“One of the challenges is the threat to the homeland from al-Qaeda and ISIS-K. They are reconstituting. The Taliban has not renounced al-Qaeda. ISIS-K, with the release of the prisoners both from the Bagram prison and Pul-e-Charkhi–are in a process of reconstituting,” he said, reported Tolo News.

The UN Security Council had in a recent report raised concerns over the reconstitution of foreign “terrorist groups” in Afghanistan.

Kurilla also told the US Senate Armed Services Committee that there are some opportunities to help tackle the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the region, reported Tolo News.

“We have the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. I believe there are opportunities in the future of ways that we can work with perhaps the World Food Program and others in the region to help alleviate some of that burden on the humanitarian crisis,” Kurilla added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban denied the remarks made by the top US military official.

“The allegations and propaganda that are being spread- there is no evidence or documentation. We hope instead of spreading propaganda and allegations without evidence, the world will come forward and engage and cooperate with the Islamic Emirate,” said Billal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.