Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Up to 250,000 people take part in a peace march for Ukraine replacing the traditional Rose Monday carnival in Cologne © AFP / Ina Fassbender

World

Up to 250,000 people attend Cologne’s Ukraine solidarity march

Published

Cologne, Germany, Feb 28 – Up to 250,000 people, many waving Ukrainian flags, marched in the western German city Cologne, turning the traditional Rose Monday carnival celebration into a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The traditional carnival street festival had been called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But organisers decided instead to hold a peace march on Monday in solidarity with Ukraine.

Police said at the peak of the march, 250,000 people were present.

A minute’s silence was held during the event, which organisers said aimed at sending a “strong signal against the fighting in Ukraine.”

Henrik Wuest, state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, was also at the march with a badge in Ukrainian blue and yellow colours.

In the tradition of Rose Monday, floats mocking political leaders were also on show at the march, with Russian President Vladimir Putin a key target of mockery this year © AFP / Ina Fassbender

“The people of Cologne would have liked to celebrate Rose Monday again after two years of pandemic, instead they are showing solidarity and standing up for peace in Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the tradition of Rose Monday, floats mocking political leaders were also on show at the march, with Russian President Vladimir Putin a key target of mockery this year.

One featured Putin as a puppet master manipulating Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, complete with dracula fangs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another float with a peace dove speared by a blood-spattered Russian flag was also prominent at the parade.

Putin features prominently on this year’s carnival floats © AFP / Ina Fassbender

The Cologne march came a day after hundreds of thousands of people across Europe took to the streets to condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Berlin alone, police said turnout was at least 100,000.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Nations ban Russian planes from ‘democratic skies’

Paris (AFP), Feb 27 – Countries across Europe and beyond are banning Russian planes from transiting through their airspace in protest over Russia’s invasion...

15 hours ago

World

Russia lauds India for being non-partisan in the Ukraine crisis

NEW DELHI, India Feb 27 – Russia has praised India‘s “independent and balanced” position after Delhi abstained from a UN Security Council vote that...

23 hours ago

World

India’s Modi talks with Putin, calls for ‘cessation of violence’

UKRAINE, Russia Feb 27 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone about the Ukraine crisis on Thursday and...

23 hours ago

Top stories

Latest update on Russia-Ukraine war

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s attack on Ukraine: – Russians driven out of Kharkiv – Ukraine claims to have expelled Russian troops...

1 day ago

World

Too little too late? West finally coughs up arms for Ukraine

Paris (AFP), Feb 27 – Mocked in some quarters for what sometimes seemed token efforts to support Ukraine’s military in the face of the...

2 days ago

World

‘Russia out!’ Worldwide protests in solidarity with Ukraine

Rome (AFP), Feb 26 – Pro-Ukraine demonstrations erupted across the world on Saturday, as thousands took to the streets from London to New York...

2 days ago

World

Ukrainian and Russian troops fight on streets of capital Kyiv

Kyiv (AFP), Feb 25 – Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a Russian attack in the capital, the military said Saturday after a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky...

2 days ago

World

Five things to know about Ukraine

Kiev (AFP), Feb 25 – As Russian troops approach the Ukrainian capital in an all-out offensive, here are five facts about the country that...

3 days ago