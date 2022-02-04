Connect with us

Mudavadi during a popularization Kenya Kwanza tour in Taita Taveta. /CFM

Kenya

“Umechezwa, Utawachwa kwa mataa,” Mudavadi tells Raila

Published

Nairobi, Kenya Feb 4 – Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi has told Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga that he is likely to be isolated in his state-backed quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9 elections.

Speaking during a rally on Friday to popularize the Kenya Kwanza Alliance with Deputy President William Ruto and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, ​the ANC leader said​ that Odinga provided no motivation to the outgoing government or the “deep state.”

“I want to tell Project Azimio, at least you can have motivation if you want to rig yourself in. But I want to tell hii Project ya Azimio there will be no way a President, a regime or a deep state that is exiting will have the motivation to rig for somebody else. They will rig themselves in. Kwa hivyo umechezwa ata wachwa kwa mataa na sisi tunasema shauri yake,” he said.

Mudavadi suffered the same fate in the run-up to the 2013 polls when he was propped by some allies of the retired President Mwai Kibaki as his preferred successor but was later abandoned after President Kenyatta and Deputy President Ruto refused to back his bid.

At the time, Kibaki’s advisers reasoned that the ‘dynamic duo’ would lose to Odinga because they were facing crimes against humanity charges at the International Criminal Courts in The Hague.

