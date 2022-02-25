Ukrainians in Kenya demonstrate over Russian invasion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Ukrainians living in Kenya on Friday demonstrated before the Russian embassy over the invasion in their country.
Speaking to Capital Newsbeat, Dara Nykytuik described the war as saddening and unacceptable in the modern world.
She further stated that sanctions by the international community against Russia will only take effect in about a month.
Makaym Tykhonov who was also protesting called on other countries to do more despite the threats put forward by President Vladimir Putin against anyone who interfered with his fight with Ukraine.
The protestors indicated that the Ukrainian Embassy in Kenya is currently organizing the necessary permits for a major protest this coming Sunday.
More to follow …….