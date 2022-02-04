Uhuru urges politicians to emulate Moi during memorial service in Kabarak

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans, especially political leaders, to emulate the example of late President Daniel arap Moi in seeking peace and unity ahead of the August 9 General Glections.

While celebrating the second anniversary of the death of President Moi, President Kenyatta called on politicians to follow Moi’s footsteps for the sake of stability in the country during and after the electioneering period.

“In Memory of the second President of the Republic, I urge all leaders of our country to continue uniting and building Kenya by improving on the foundation that President Moi helped to establish,” President Kenyatta said.

“As we head into the General Election in August of this year, let us remember Mzee Moi’s mantra on the political environment; that ‘siasa mbaya, maisha mbaya,’ which translates to bad political decisions ruin lives,” he added.

President Kenyatta celebrated the late president as a “pillar to his family, one of the founding fathers of our nation, a Pan Africanist, and a globally respected Statesman.”

The Head of Stated added that President Moi’s demise left a void in his family, the country and the international community.

“While Mzee Moi is no longer with us physically, his impact on this nation, continent, and world will endure for generations to come,” he said in a speech delivered on his behalf by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

President Kenyatta further said that Moi dedicated his leadership to ensuring peace, love, and unity within and outside the country.

He added that the late president always urged Kenyans to unite and to shun divisive ethnicity-based politics.

“That message resonates as powerfully today, as when it was first uttered,” he said.

The Head of State added that President Moi was also instrumental in reviving the collapsed East African Community, as well as reviving the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union.

He added that Moi played a critical role in nurturing many political careers across the country while he was still alive.

“Even in retirement, he continued to serve as a source of guidance to the leadership and youth of this nation in a unifying and non-partisan manner,” President Kenyatta said.

He called on the country’s leaders to dedicate themselves to servant-leadership just like the late Moi did.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi hosted One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals at Kabarak for the commemoration event.

The event was attended by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, NARC Kenya party Leader Martha Karua as well United Democratic Party’s MP Cyrus Jirongo.