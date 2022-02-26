Connect with us

DP William Ruto. /CFM

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru says Ruto is an uncontrolled missile that can cause destruction

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the second time openly blasted his deputy William Ruto, equating his ambition to succeed him as “an uncontrolled missile that can land and cause destruction”.

While acknowledging that having an ambition is not bad for anyone, the Head of State said that his deputy’s ambition was unbridled and uncontrolled that Kenya cannot risk having at the moment.

“There is nothing wrong with ambition, a man or a nation that does not have an ambition will not go anywhere but ambition must be controlled,” he told Jubilee Party delegates and leaders of various political parties who gathered at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre for their National Delegates Convention (NDC) Saturday.

It was during the convention that President Kenyatta who is also the head of the Jubilee Party rallied delegates to endorse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party presidential flag bearer.

The delegates in turn through a vote of acclamation endorsed Odinga who was in attendance for the meeting that was also grazed by top party leaders allied to the coalition.

Kenyatta and Odinga have announced plans to widen the coalition to accommodate One Kenya alliance and rebrand it to Azimio One Kenya Alliance bringing together Jubilee, ODM, Wiper, KANU among others.

President Kenyatta defended his partnership with Odinga since their handshake in March 9, 2018 noting that it had been instrumental in fostering peace and development in the country.

“The handshake brought peace and ensured that no blood is shed because of elections, that should be clear,” he said.

While Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) brigade have been claiming that the handshake crippled the government, President Kenyatta was swift as he responded that the claims were pure lies and will remain to be lies.

He pointed out that Odinga never got any government position after the handshake.

“It is fools who cannot seek for help when they see their house burning and I say thank you to my new friends because that has brought peace,” he said.

President Kenyatta also responded to his deputy and team who accused him of teaming up with the opposition in what has never been witnessed in the history of world politics.

“We are mature enough to distinguish politics and the needs of our people,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta also said that he never chased anyone from the Jubilee Party adding that those who left did so on their own volition.

