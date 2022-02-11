Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta met over 3,000 youths at State House on February 11, 2022 where he urged them to support ODM leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru rallies Kenyan youths to support Raila during State House meeting

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11- President Uhuru Kenyatta has met more than 3,000 youths from all the 47 counties, urging them to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga in the August elections.

Kenyatta met the youth leaders at State House Nairobi on Friday, and urged them to mobilize support for Odinga who is vying to succeed him under the Azimio La Umoja initiative.

“It was a very fruitful meeting, the president urged us to support Odinga as the best-suited candidate to succeed him,” a youth leader who attended the meeting told us.

Present during the meeting was Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Jubilee party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Kirinyanga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici, nominated Senator Isaac Ngugi among others.

“My fellow youth, we have done our work in the Jubilee government. This is the political season. We have the power, we have the party and we have Azimio,” one of the youth leaders said, quoting the president.

President Uhuru Kenyatta met over 3,000 youths at State House on February 11, 2022 where he urged them to support ODM leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor.

In a thinly veiled attack at his Deputy William Ruto who he has previously accused of delegating his duties in the presidency and focusing on campaigns, Kenyatta pointed out that it was now time to meet with the political rivals head-on.

“We will stand on top of cars even us, we meet at the grassroots level so that we can tell each other the truth,” he said.

He pointed out that time was ripe for the youth to exercise their political arsenals in the grassroots level by stifling the ongoing raze on the hustler narrative.

“He urged us to support the Azimio la Umoja caravan and that he trusts Raila to fortify the legacy that he has delivered between 2013-2022. He believes that Odinga is the right man. He has also rallied us to go forth and kill this hustler narrative,” another youth leader said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a video that went viral on social media soon after the meeting,  the youths are seen chanting “yote yawezakana bila Ruto”(all is possible without Ruto” a slogan last used prominently in 2002 when Raila was campaigning for Mwai Kibaki to succeed Daniel Arap Moi who had been in power for 24 years.

Sources said Kenyatta is planning a series of meetings in Central Kenya from next week, culminating to a major one in Sagana State Lodge.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto says Azimio’s plot to rig polls, stir violence will fail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — Deputy President William Ruto has blasted Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege for claiming that the Jubilee administration rigged the...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sabina Chege’s utterances are an admission of looming defeat: Muthama

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnson Muthama has said  recent utterances by Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege suggesting the...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to go for UN General Assembly VP slot, lead AU climate caucus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 — Kenya has been endorsed by the African Union (AU) to seek the Vice-President slot for the 77th Session of...

1 day ago

Kenya

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari ditches Jubilee for UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari has ditched the Jubilee Party to join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA). On...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Who are your members?: Waiguru to ‘briefcase’ party owners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has dismissed regional political outfits coalescing around the Azimio la Umoja Movement terming them as...

1 day ago

Kenya

Stay put, do not resign: CAF Chair Ndegwa Wahome advises MCAs seeking MPs post

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – The Chair of the County Assemblies Forum Ndegwa Wahome has advised Members of County Assembly (MCAs) seeking to become...

2 days ago

Top stories

KEMSA welcomes UHC national Scale-up, confirms organizational readiness to supply essential medicines

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) leadership has welcomed the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) national scale-up efforts to all...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

CSs Keter, Munyes and Aden among 12 officials out of Uhuru govt to join politics

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 — Three Cabinet Secretaries are among twelve senior government officials who have resigned to seek elective posts in the August...

3 days ago