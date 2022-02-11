Uhuru rallies Kenyan youths to support Raila during State House meeting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11- President Uhuru Kenyatta has met more than 3,000 youths from all the 47 counties, urging them to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga in the August elections.

Kenyatta met the youth leaders at State House Nairobi on Friday, and urged them to mobilize support for Odinga who is vying to succeed him under the Azimio La Umoja initiative.

“It was a very fruitful meeting, the president urged us to support Odinga as the best-suited candidate to succeed him,” a youth leader who attended the meeting told us.

Present during the meeting was Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, Jubilee party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Kirinyanga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici, nominated Senator Isaac Ngugi among others.

“My fellow youth, we have done our work in the Jubilee government. This is the political season. We have the power, we have the party and we have Azimio,” one of the youth leaders said, quoting the president.

In a thinly veiled attack at his Deputy William Ruto who he has previously accused of delegating his duties in the presidency and focusing on campaigns, Kenyatta pointed out that it was now time to meet with the political rivals head-on.

“We will stand on top of cars even us, we meet at the grassroots level so that we can tell each other the truth,” he said.

He pointed out that time was ripe for the youth to exercise their political arsenals in the grassroots level by stifling the ongoing raze on the hustler narrative.

“He urged us to support the Azimio la Umoja caravan and that he trusts Raila to fortify the legacy that he has delivered between 2013-2022. He believes that Odinga is the right man. He has also rallied us to go forth and kill this hustler narrative,” another youth leader said.

In a video that went viral on social media soon after the meeting, the youths are seen chanting “yote yawezakana bila Ruto”(all is possible without Ruto” a slogan last used prominently in 2002 when Raila was campaigning for Mwai Kibaki to succeed Daniel Arap Moi who had been in power for 24 years.

Sources said Kenyatta is planning a series of meetings in Central Kenya from next week, culminating to a major one in Sagana State Lodge.