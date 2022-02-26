Uhuru, Raila set for countrywide Azimio tours

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have announced plans to start countrywide campaigns to popularise the Azimio One Kenya Alliance once it names its presidential candidate in two weeks.

The new coalition brings together Jubilee, ODM, One Kenya Alliance among other parties which have separately signed partnership agreements with them.

“What we are looking to do is to create a movement that delivers Kenya safely across the Rubicon to the other side,” President Kenyatta said while at the ODM’s NDC at the Kasarani gymnasium.

There are all indication the flag bearer of the new coalition will be ODM’s Raila Odinga who has been described by Kenyatta as “the best choice to lead this country once I leave office.”

Kenyatta’s second and final term ends in August.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the Jubilee Party Leader are set to team up with Odinga and other party leaders allied to the alliance in traversing the country after unveiling Odinga as the outfit’s presidential flag bearer in the next two weeks.

“I am a Jubilee member but in mind, body, soul and through my actions I am now a member of the Azimio and I will push its agenda going forward,” Kenyattan said.

The Head of State had earlier in the day led his Jubilee Party in endorsing Odinga during the party’s NDC at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

Odinga was crowned by his party at a similar convention at the Kasarani gymnasium which was later attended by Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta told delegates at Kasarani that he backs Odinga’s candidature because he views him as a “leader and not a politician” whom he has competed with in previous polls.

“A politician takes what they think they can get for that moment but a leader is interested in how is country transforms,” he said adding that Odinga is a peacemaker who will steer the country into the right direction,” he said.

He debunked the notion that the former Prime Minister is his project noting that contrary to popular belief, Odinga is the people’s project.

Odinga who welcomed the endorsement from party leaders allied to the alliance rallied Kenyans to support his bid promising to be a unifying leader who will not take the unity of the country for granted.

“Getting Kenya together is a battle we must fight and win, it is my prayer that all Kenyans can join this worthy cause. Nations do not progress because of change of guard from one President to another or shift of power from one party to another. It takes leadership, faith in the country, vision and courage to sell the vision of unity and it is happening today,” he said.

He extended an olive branch to his competitors and urged them to be ambassadors of peace despite advancing their own political agenda and ambitions.

“I appeal to all the leaders who are still looking for every excuse to tear us apart to cease, desist and join the unity train,” he said.