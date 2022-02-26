Uhuru leading Jubilee NDC to endorse Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the party leader of the ruling Jubilee Party has arrived at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to lead the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The NDC is expected to ratify a resolution to formally join the Azimio La Umoja coalition with opposition party ODM, and endorse the candidature of Opposition leader Raila Odinga to succeed him in the August elections.

ODM is also holding its NDC at the Kasarani Stadium where delegates will also endorse the resolution to work with Jubilee.

During a recent meeting in Sagana, President Kenyatta openly endorsed Odinga to succeed him at the expiry of his 10-year-tenure.

During the NDC, President Kenyatta is also expected to explain more on why he does not support his deputy William Ruto who started campaigning for the seat 3 years ago.

DP Ruto has since said he respects President Kenyatta’s choice to support Odinga.

Speaking during a tour of the Ukambani region, the DP however challenged Odinga to fight his own battles and stop hiding behind President Kenyatta.

“I voted for Uhuru, I campaigned for him and Odinga has never voted or campaigned for President Kenyatta, but I am okay with his decision to support that one person that has never voted for him. However, Odinga should remember that I am not competing with Uhuru, I am competing with him, let him come out and face me,” said Ruto.

Jubilee’s NDC has been among highly-anticipated political events with indications that the governing party could formally kick out Deputy President Ruto and his allies for criticizing the government and the party from within.

During the ceremony, Jubilee party delegates will also approve the new seal, symbol, and flag of the party as well as consider other arising matters.

The ruling party convention is also expected to adopt ‘Mbele Pamoja’ as its new slogan.

Also, to be considered at the NDC is the newly proposed seal, symbol and flag of the party according to an earlier notice from the party’s secretary General Raphael Tuju.