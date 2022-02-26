Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta has enjoyed a working relationship with Opposition leader Raila Odinga since March 2018. /FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru leading Jubilee NDC to endorse Raila

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the party leader of the ruling Jubilee Party has arrived at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to lead the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The NDC is expected to ratify a resolution to formally join the Azimio La Umoja coalition with opposition party ODM, and endorse the candidature of Opposition leader Raila Odinga to succeed him in the August elections.

ODM is also holding its NDC at the Kasarani Stadium where delegates will also endorse the resolution to work with Jubilee.

During a recent meeting in Sagana, President Kenyatta openly endorsed Odinga to succeed him at the expiry of his 10-year-tenure.

During the NDC, President Kenyatta is also expected to explain more on why he does not support his deputy William Ruto who started campaigning for the seat 3 years ago.

DP Ruto has since said he respects President Kenyatta’s choice to support Odinga.

Speaking during a tour of the Ukambani region, the DP however challenged Odinga to fight his own battles and stop hiding behind President Kenyatta.

“I voted for Uhuru, I campaigned for him and Odinga has never voted or campaigned for President Kenyatta, but I am okay with his decision to support that one person that has never voted for him. However, Odinga should remember that I am not competing with Uhuru, I am competing with him, let him come out and face me,” said Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jubilee’s NDC has been among highly-anticipated political events with indications that the governing party could formally kick out Deputy President Ruto and his allies for criticizing the government and the party from within.

During the ceremony, Jubilee party delegates will also approve the new seal, symbol, and flag of the party as well as consider other arising matters.

The ruling party convention is also expected to adopt ‘Mbele Pamoja’ as its new slogan.

Also, to be considered at the NDC is the newly proposed seal, symbol and flag of the party according to an earlier notice from the party’s secretary General Raphael Tuju.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila arrives at Kasarani for his crowning moment

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -ODM leader Raila Odinga has arrived at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi where his party delegates are convened to crown...

55 mins ago

Politics

What Gideon Moi presence at Jubilee NDC means

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- The presence of KANU’s Gideon Moi at the Jubilee party National Delegates Convention (NDC) is a clear sign that the...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Security tight in Nairobi as Jubilee and ODM meet to endorse Raila

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Security was tightened in Nairobi Saturday as two big political parties-Jubilee and ODM-converged separately to endorse Raila Odinga as their...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila’s big crowning moment is here

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Jubilee and ODM delegates are convening today at separate venues in the capital city to ratify key resolutions, top...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo says OKA joining Azimio but will unveil presidential candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals are finally joining Azimio La Umoja after weeks of speculation on which way they...

18 hours ago

Kenya

ODM’s Governing Council endorses Raila as Azimio’s flag-bearer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga has formally been given the nod to vie for the Presidency and...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ODM’s top organ endorses use of opinion polls to pick candidates amid reservations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has resolved to use  opinion polls as opposed to party primaries to pick its...

22 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee Party convenes NDC to endorse Raila amid high-calibre defections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — The Jubilee Party will begin its much-anticipated National Delegates Conference (NDC) on Friday to chart the way forward as...

1 day ago