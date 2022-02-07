Uhuru is Azimio’s patron: Kenya Kwanza on why voters must reject Raila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUSIA, Kenya, Feb 7 – Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza have urged western Kenya residents to reject Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga come August General Election.

The leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and his Ford-K counterpart Moses Wetangula said Odinga neglected the region when he was in power.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is the patron of Azimio la Umoja and Raila Odinga is his project. We must reject someone who will be a puppet president by all means,” said Mudavadi.

Speaking in Malaba, Nambale, Butula, Funyula and Budalangi in Busia County, on Monday, the leaders said Kenya Kwanza was keen to addressing challenges facing ordinary Kenyans.

Wetangula said Odinga was awarded projects worth Sh 200 billion after the handshake with President Kenyatta but western Kenya has not benefited from any of the projects.

“Western Kenya has in the past voted overwhelmingly for Raila Odinga more than his Nyanza backyard. But surprisingly, he has neglected our region on matters of development and appointments,” said Wetangula.

He went on: “All the projects he initiated after the handshake are all concentrated in Luo Nyanza. He neglected western Kenya.”

Mudavadi said the former Prime minister has used the Luhya community as a ladder to ascend to power, only for him to neglect the region when it comes to development.

“We’ve said enough is enough to politics of conmanship and betrayal. This is why we’ve resolved to work with our brother William Ruto to liberate the country from politics of use and dump,” said Mudavadi.

MPs Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Dindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga) and Tandaza Sawa (Matuga) were present.

Others were UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama, former MPs Ababu Namwamba and Mary Emase.

Dr Ruto on his part, said Kenya Kwanza was committed to transforming the lives of ordinary citizens.

“We are changing our economy model from trickle down to bottom up, so that we can uplift the lives of ordinary citizens and have a Kenya that is equal for all,” he said.

Dr Ruto said Kenyans should reject Mr Odinga because he is a political project whose purpose will be to protect wealth of few individuals at the expense of service to millions of ordinary citizens.

“Kenya belongs to millions of its citizens and few individuals cannot decide for them in a hotel room in Nairobi,” said Dr Ruto.