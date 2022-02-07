Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mudavadi said the former Prime minister has used the Luhya community as a ladder to ascend to power, only for him to neglect the region when it comes to development/DPPS

World

Uhuru is Azimio’s patron: Kenya Kwanza on why voters must reject Raila

Published

BUSIA, Kenya, Feb 7 – Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza have urged western Kenya residents to reject Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga come August General Election.

The leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and his Ford-K counterpart Moses Wetangula said Odinga neglected the region when he was in power.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is the patron of Azimio la Umoja and Raila Odinga is his project. We must reject someone who will be a puppet president by all means,” said Mudavadi.

Speaking in Malaba, Nambale, Butula, Funyula and Budalangi in Busia County, on Monday, the leaders said Kenya Kwanza was keen to addressing challenges facing ordinary Kenyans.

Wetangula said Odinga was awarded projects worth Sh 200 billion after the handshake with President Kenyatta but western Kenya has not benefited from any of the projects.

“Western Kenya has in the past voted overwhelmingly for Raila Odinga more than his Nyanza backyard. But surprisingly, he has neglected our region on matters of development and appointments,” said Wetangula.

Image

He went on: “All the projects he initiated after the handshake are all concentrated in Luo Nyanza. He neglected western Kenya.”

Mudavadi said the former Prime minister has used the Luhya community as a ladder to ascend to power, only for him to neglect the region when it comes to development.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We’ve said enough is enough to politics of conmanship and betrayal. This is why we’ve resolved to work with our brother William Ruto to liberate the country from politics of use and dump,” said Mudavadi.

Image

MPs Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Majimbo Kalasinga (Kabuchai), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Dindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga) and Tandaza Sawa (Matuga) were present.

Others were UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama, former MPs Ababu Namwamba and Mary Emase.

Dr Ruto on his part, said Kenya Kwanza was committed to transforming the lives of ordinary citizens.

“We are changing our economy model from trickle down to bottom up, so that we can uplift the lives of ordinary citizens and have a Kenya that is equal for all,” he said.

Dr Ruto said Kenyans should reject Mr Odinga because he is a political project whose purpose will be to protect wealth of few individuals at the expense of service to millions of ordinary citizens.

“Kenya belongs to millions of its citizens and few individuals cannot decide for them in a hotel room in Nairobi,” said Dr Ruto.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru signals Jubilee-ODM alliance, dismisses UDA defections as inconsequential

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has given the clearest indication that the Jubilee Party will marshal all its arsenals to ensure...

18 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru dismisses mass exits from Jubilee, says UDA defections inconsequential

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has castigated sentiments by leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto who claim that the ruling...

50 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Mudavadi rebuke ‘dark forces’ behind push to review election laws

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Deputy President William Ruto is back on the campaign trail for the first time since Monday when he left...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Jubilee drops the last of Ruto’s remnants in House committees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 – Six legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been formally ejected from their respective committees. The ejection lawmakers...

5 days ago

Kenya

Raila takes Azimio La Umoja campaign to Nyandarua County

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga was on Tuesday set to tour Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County...

6 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila is deceitful, Azimio Act won’t tame him: Ruto

LIMURU, Kenya, Jan 30 — Deputy President William Ruto has warned Kenyans against trusting ODM Leader Raila Odinga. He said Odinga never keeps his...

January 30, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi decries ‘theft’ of Kenya Kwanza campaign phrase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has claimed they newly unveiled political formation comprising Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, Musalia...

January 30, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

I have no apologies to make to OKA remnants: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi says he has no apologies to make to former allies in...

January 30, 2022