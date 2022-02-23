Uhuru: I told Ruto about handshake with Raila, and it was for peace

NYERI, Kenya Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says he briefed his Deputy William Ruto on his planned handshake with Opposition chief Raila Odinga even before he did it.

“I briefed him until the last minute when I was going to greet my friend,” Kenyatta said at the Sagana III meeting on Wednesday, where he castigated his Deputy for lying to Kenyans.

“It was all about peace,” Kenyatta told a cheering crowd in his Mt Kenya backyard.

“He was ofcourse opposed to it (handshake) because he knows he has government security but what about the common man down there, that is the person I was mindful about because the country was literally stalled, we all wanted peace.”

Kenyatta told the meeting he chose to work with Raila for the sake of peace and has asked them to support his choice.

“They are saying I support him (Raila) as my successor. Yes that is true I will give him the government,” Kenyatta said.