AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru dismisses mass exits from Jubilee, says UDA defections inconsequential

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has castigated sentiments by leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto who claim that the ruling Jubilee Party is dead following the mass exodus to the United Democratic Alliance.

Kenyatta scoffed at Ruto allies saying Jubilee Party has not been vibrant in the political scene as they have been busy delivering pledged manifesto to Kenyans.

“They are out here saying that there is no work being done by Jubilee government and that Jubilee is dead. I asked Kenyans to vote for me so that I can ensure unity and bringing development. Let me tell you no work can be done if you are busy making noise in rallies,” said Kenyatta on Monday.

The Head of State reminisced when he cautioned his deputy to stop politicking calling out his countrywide tours as ‘tangatanga’.

He said the verdict on who will clinch the top seat belongs to the electorate.

The Jubilee Party leader insisted that Jubilee will roar again not based on politicking but a solid track record.

“Even them (Ruto brigade) remind me that I only have one vote, which is true. But our party in Jubilee has been working all this time and I will not shy to tell Kenyans to vote in Jubilee leaders since we have a track record to defend,” noted Kenyatta.

Ever since the fallout between Kenyatta and Ruto, there has been a massive decamping from Jubilee Party to Ruto’s UDA, leaving the ruling outfit with only a handful of elected leaders.

The political shift has led to sentiments that Jubilee Party is an empty shell following the walk out by disgruntled members.

President Kenyatta, who doubles up as Jubilee Party’s leader, poured cold water on the presidential ambitions of his deputy saying he shifted focus to campaigns instead of focusing on the mandate bestowed to him by Kenyans in the  2017 general elections.

While launching the Universal Health Coverage in Mombasa, Kenyatta claimed that in his second term in goverment he has solely delivered on Jubilee’s development pledges while Ruto has been busy crisscrossing the country to popularize his presidential ambition.

“I asked him (Ruto) to stop politicking and focus on development, but they shut me up saying I cannot tell them anything and I said let them continue politicking and we on the other end will continue delivering to Kenyans,” he said.

The president maintained that he has no time exchanging words with his political rivals as Kenyans are awaiting to critic his track record at the end of his term.

“I don’t have time to politick and exchange in words and at the same time deliver to Kenyans. That I will not do,” Kenyatta said.

