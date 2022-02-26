Uhuru at Kasarani for ODM NDC in a rare show of unity

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have arrived at the Kasarani stadium for the Opposition party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC).

The two leaders arrived together after Jubilee’s similar meeting at the KICC.

Raila had earlier attended his NDC in Kasarani before he left to join Kenyatta at his Jubilee NDC, a rare show of unity for the two political leaders who have worked together since March 2018 when they shook hands to end enemity that accelerated after Kenyatta defeated Odinga in a presidential election.

During the Jubilee NDC at KICC, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the formation of the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Coalition which will field a joint presidential candidate.

The coalition brings together Jubilee, ODM, One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Gideon Moi of KANU, Charity Ngilu of Narc among others. “We are unveiling Azimio One Kenya Alliance and we will defeat them (rivals led by his Deputy William Ruto),” Kenyatta told the meeting. Jubilee and ODM have already signed cooperating agreements with various parties which will all be under the new coalition. Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is an OKA principal said Friday that they will first sign a coalition agreement amongst themselves and deposit it with the Registrar of Political Parties before signing another with the Azimio team.