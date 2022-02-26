Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru at Kasarani for ODM NDC in a rare show of unity

BERNARD MOMANYI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have arrived at the Kasarani stadium for the Opposition party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC).

The two leaders arrived together after Jubilee’s similar meeting at the KICC.

Raila had earlier attended his NDC in Kasarani before he left to join Kenyatta at his Jubilee NDC, a rare show of unity for the two political leaders who have worked together since March 2018 when they shook hands to end enemity that accelerated after Kenyatta defeated Odinga in a presidential election.

During the Jubilee NDC at KICC, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the formation of the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Coalition which will field a joint presidential candidate.

The coalition brings together Jubilee, ODM, One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Gideon Moi of KANU, Charity Ngilu of Narc among others.

“We are unveiling Azimio One Kenya Alliance and we will defeat them (rivals led by his Deputy William Ruto),” Kenyatta told the meeting.

Jubilee and ODM have already signed cooperating agreements with various parties which will all be under the new coalition.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is an OKA principal said Friday that they will first sign a coalition agreement amongst themselves and deposit it with the Registrar of Political Parties before signing another with the Azimio team.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto officially kicked out of Jubilee party

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Deputy President William Ruto has been kicked out as Jubilee Party’s Deputy Party leader. The decision to kick him out...

44 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Tuju edged out as Jubilee Party Secretary General

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Raphael Tuju has been edged out as Jubilee Party Secretary-General. Tuju who has held the position since 2013 was replaced...

51 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Tutashinda hao wakora, Uhuru says as he unveils Azimio-One Kenya Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta now says the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Coalition will team up and field a joint presidential candidate....

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila joins Uhuru at Jubilee NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -ODM leader Raila Odinga has joined President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ruling party’s Jubilee National delegates Conference (NDC) that is...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Kalonzo and OKA team at Jubilee NDC that will endorse Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is leading his fellow One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals at the Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC)...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila expected at Jubilee NDC that will endorse him

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected at the Jubilee NDC currently underway at KICC. Odinga told delegates at his NDC...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru leading Jubilee NDC to endorse Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also the party leader of the ruling Jubilee Party has arrived at the Kenyatta...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila arrives at Kasarani for his crowning moment

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 -ODM leader Raila Odinga has arrived at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi where his party delegates are convened to crown...

4 hours ago