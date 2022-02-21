Connect with us

DP William Ruto during a campaign rally in 2021. He is eying the presidency in the August 2022 elections.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA to nominate Ruto for president on March 15 NDC

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21-Deputy President William Ruto will officially be endorsed as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer on March 15. The party’s Secretary-General Veronica Maina announced in a notice that the National Delegates Convention (NDC) which will be held at the Kasarani Indoor Arena will among other issues nominate the presidential flag bearer. “Pursuant to Article 6.2 (iv), Article 31.1 (i) and Article 31.2 of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Constitution, the UDA National Delegates Convention shall be held on Tuesday, 15th March 2022 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena from 10:00am,” read the notice by Maina. Ruto is the sole presidential contender to declare presidential candidature in UDA party. The Deputy President’s endorsement will mark his decamping from the Jubilee party to the newly formed UDA party in the 2022 general elections. Already he is expected to be shown the door during Jubilee’s NDC on February 25 and 26 following his association with UDA. This even as legal experts are divided on the implications of his resignations from the Jubilee party which he was elected on. Read Also:
Murathe says Jubilee NDC to endorse Raila as presidential candidate
Some political pundits opine that Ruto will lose his deputy president position should he be shown door while others claim that the move is not binding to his elective position. Other issues the delegates convention is aimed to look into will include review and approval of party’s policies as well as considering and approving any other Party matters. That will include the political signings in the newly formed Kenya Kwanza Alliance which brings together the Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya party. Ruto has joined hands with Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) to form a formidable alliance that he expressed optimism will form the next government. The trio have been traversing different parts of the country together to seek popularity ahead of the August 9 polls.  

