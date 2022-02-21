Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
UDA's NDC will be held at the Kasarani Indoor Arena will among other issues nominate the presidential flag bearer. /CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA to hold National Delegates Convention on March 15

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21-Deputy President William Ruto will officially be endorsed as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer on March 15.

The party’s Secretary General Veronica Maina announced in a notice that the National Delegates Convention (NDC) which will be held at the Kasarani Indoor Arena will among other issues nominate the presidential flag bearer.

“Pursuant to Article 6.2 (iv), Article 31.1 (i) and Article 31.2 of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Constitution, the UDA National Delegates Convention shall be held on Tuesday, 15th March 2022 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena from 10:00am,” read the notice by Maina.

Ruto is the sole presidential contender to declare presidential candidature using the UDA party which alleviate the party’s headache to engage in presidential nomination.

The Deputy President’s endorsement will mark his decamping from Jubilee party to the newly formed UDA party in the 2022 general elections.

Already he is expected to be shown the door during Jubilee’s NDC on February 25 and 26 following his association with UDA.

This even as legal experts are divided on the implications of his resignations from the Jubilee party which he was elected on.

Some political pundits opine that Ruto will lose his deputy president position should he be shown door while other claim that the move is not binding to his elective position.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other issues the delegates convention is aimed to look into will include review and approval of party’s policies as well as consider and approve any other Party matters.

That will include the political signings in newly formed Kenya Kwanza Alliance which brings together the Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya party.

Ruto has joined hands with Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) to form a formidable alliance that he expressed optimism will form the next government.

The trio have been traversing different parts of the country together to seek popularity ahead of the August 9 polls.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DP Ruto says bottom-up economic model anchored on social justice

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 — Deputy President William Ruto has defended his bottom-up economic model saying the bid to empower people at the bottom...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto swallows his ‘no single cow in DRC’ remarks after local and international outrage

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 17 – Deputy President William Ruto has apologized to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following his remarks that the country...

4 days ago

Kenya

UDA to hold its party primaries from April 9 to 16

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced that it will hold its party primaries from April 9 to 16....

5 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto shares bottom-up policy at high-level forum with European Business Council

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — Deputy President William Ruto presented his bottom-up economic policy to members of the European Business Council in Kenya on...

6 days ago

Kenya

Election Amendment Bill set for first reading in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The contentious Elections Amendment Bill which has stirred heated debate among political players is set to be formally introduced...

6 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ndii meets 2,000 Nyeri delegates to formulate people-driven UDA blueprint

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – As the clock ticks towards the August 9 General Election, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has embarked on...

February 14, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto begins listening tours ahead of adoption of Hustler manifesto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign on Monday announced the commencement of countrywide consultative meetings to onboard concerns of...

February 14, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

HESBON OWILLA: If Raila is a project, then he is the people’s project

It is now becoming increasingly embarrassing to watch the campaign trail. I mean, is it that these politicians on the campaign trails are easily...

February 12, 2022