UDA invites aspirants to apply for the nomination of President, Governors

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has invited aspirants to apply for the nomination of President and Governor positions.

In a notice, the National Elections Board chairman Anthony Mwaura those who want to vie for the Senator, Women Representative Post, Member of National Assembly and Member of County Assembly posts may also apply.

“United Democratic Alliance (UDA) invitves all interested and qualified aspirants to submit their applications for Nomination. The application should be done via UDA website www.uda.ke or www.leaders.uda.ke/nominations,” he stated.

Mwaura stated that submissions should be made on or before February 28.