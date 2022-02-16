Two masterminds behind Kenya Power infrastructure vandalism arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Two masterminds behind vandalism of part of Kenya Power infrastructure have been arrested.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), “Thomas Anasi who is a former line technician at the country’s electricity distribution company and Joseph Kagwi a multi-million businessman based in Thika, were arrested after being linked to the high-level crime.”

The investigative agency further stated that Anasi was arrested in Kayole while Kagwi was seized in Thika.

“This follows the disappearance of electricity cables and other materials meant for a rural electrification project in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta county.”

The DCI stated that the materials worth millions of shillings were at a site in Kushe area, where the government was in the process of connecting locals to the national grid.

“The duo who are well connected to insiders at KPLC, masterminded the disappearance of wires, rods, conductors, and other equipment meant for the project, on January 28, 2022.”

It further explained that the highly organized syndicate comprising of technicians and engineers, targets electricity connection sites and power lines and “has been responsible for plunging parts of the country to darkness.”

Investigations revealed that in this case, the masterminds of the syndicate deployed a crane truck that loaded and ferried the materials from the site to a yard in Nairobi, leaving residents who were expecting to have their villages connected to power highly disappointed.