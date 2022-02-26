Connect with us

Right to left: President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Gideon Moi (KANU) at the Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention (NDC).

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Tutashinda hao wakora, Uhuru says as he unveils Azimio-One Kenya Alliance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta now says the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance Coalition will team up and field a joint presidential candidate.

Kenyatta made the announcement at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi Saturday, attended by top political guns Raila Odinga (ODM), One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Gideon Moi of KANU, Charity Ngilu of Narc among others.

“We are unveiling Azimio One Kenya Alliance and we will defeat them (rivals led by his Deputy William Ruto),” Kenyatta told the meeting.

Jubilee and ODM have already signed cooperating agreements with various parties which will all be under the new coalition.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is an OKA principal said Friday that they will first sign a coalition agreement amongst themselves and deposit it with the Registrar of Political Parties before signing another with the Azimio team.

