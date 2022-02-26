Tuju edged out as Jubilee Party Secretary General

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Raphael Tuju has been edged out as Jubilee Party Secretary-General.

Tuju who has held the position since 2013 was replaced by Jeremiah Kioni, in a resolution approved at the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) held on Saturday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Tuju tld the NDC that he stepped down following consultations with the party leader-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta said Tuju will, however, remain at the executive party level.

“With his kindness, he agreed with me after a lot of discussions and I also asked him we are going to have a very busy time, during nominations and the time of rebranding the party and going to the grassroots, I can’t do both. I can’t be Secretary-General managing the headquarters of the party and also pursuing my other political engagements,” Tuju said.

President Kenyatta hailed him for his sacrifices during his term, describing him as a committed party official.