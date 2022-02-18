Connect with us

Capital News
Macharia said the teachers are fully prepared to play their part to ensure smooth running of the national exams slated to commence in March/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC vets 242,406 teachers to supervise national exams in March

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has vetted 242,406 teachers to take part in the 2021 KCPE and KCSE examinations next month, CEO Nancy Macharia said on Friday.

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of 2021 national examinations period and issuance of security padlocks for examination storage facilities, Macharia said the teachers are fully prepared to play their part to ensure smooth running of the national exams slated to commence in March.

She stated that the selected teachers will serve in the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) as invigilators, supervisors, centre managers and examiners during the examination process.

“Only the best cream of teachers, those do not have any known disciplinary issues, have been identified as part of the Commission’s determination to guarantee integrity in examination administration,” Macharia said.

Macharia also pointed out that the Commission had released details to all teachers spelling out improved maternity, paternity, and adoptive leaves for teachers in line with the 2021-2025 CBA.

She however clarified that teachers on maternity leave had not been recalled even as she confirmed cancelation of leave for other staff.

“The aim is to ensure that all teachers involved in the examinations process give the exercise an undivided attention,” she added.

Macharia said they had effected a cancellation of leave for all TSC field staff starting from February 21 adding that the Commission expects all field officers currently on leave to return to their workstations to ensure there are no gaps in service.

“We expect our officers to join hands with other multi-agency sector players in conducting final preparations ahead of the examinations,” Macharia said.

She called on the centre managers across the country to remain vigilant and ensure that all examination officials wear masks and adhere to all other Ministry of Health measures while at the examination centers as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 virus.

She added that no examination official should be allowed to enter an examination centre without a mask.

