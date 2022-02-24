TSC urges KUPPET to reconsider strike action over 2021-2025 CBA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has urged members of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) to reconsider its plans to down tools over the failure by the commission to review the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

TSC cited “national interests” as justification for its decision.

In a letter addressed to KUPPET’s Secretary General Akello Misori, TSC said an industrial action would disrupt learning in the country and upcoming national examinations.

“As intimated in our letter of 20/1/2022, the Commission is currently consulting with the relevant government agencies before reverting to the Union with its clear position to pave way for bipartite negotiations,” TSC lawyer Calvin Anyuor said.

He added that all stakeholders needed to focus on the national exams set to commence in March to enable what he termed as a “seamless transition.”

“Any activity which may disrupt learning should be avoided at all costs,” he said.

He noted that the 2022 academic year is delicate with two national examinations slated for April and November respectively.

Assessments for grades 3, 4, 5 and 6 are also scheduled to take place during the year.

Anyuor said that the move was hasty and unjustified.

“The Commission regrets the tone of your letter and the threat to industrial action at this early stage. It is our very considered view that the same is not only premature but also unwarranted,” he said.

KUPPET Secretary General had written to the commission two days ago urging them to review the CBA owing to what he termed strong economic performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union expressed uncertainty about the possibility of their members getting their salaries reviewed.

“In light of this, the union is left with no option but to convene our organs to explore all avenues open to us in the quest for our members’ legitimate interests. As the Commission is well aware, the consequences of the remaining options may be dire,” KUPPET’s Secretary General Akello Misori said in a letter dated February 22.