Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
TSC cited “national interests” as justification for its decision/FILE

EDUCATION

TSC urges KUPPET to reconsider strike action over 2021-2025 CBA

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has urged members of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) to reconsider its plans to down tools over the failure by the commission to review the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

TSC cited “national interests” as justification for its decision.

In a letter addressed to KUPPET’s Secretary General Akello Misori, TSC said an industrial action would disrupt learning in the country and upcoming national examinations.

“As intimated in our letter of 20/1/2022, the Commission is currently consulting with the relevant government agencies before reverting to the Union with its clear position to pave way for bipartite negotiations,” TSC lawyer Calvin Anyuor said.

He added that all stakeholders needed to focus on the national exams set to commence in March to enable what he termed as a “seamless transition.”

“Any activity which may disrupt learning should be avoided at all costs,” he said.

He noted that the 2022 academic year is delicate with two national examinations slated for April and November respectively.

Assessments for grades 3, 4, 5 and 6 are also scheduled to take place during the year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Anyuor said that the move was hasty and unjustified.

“The Commission regrets the tone of your letter and the threat to industrial action at this early stage. It is our very considered view that the same is not only premature but also unwarranted,” he said.

KUPPET Secretary General had written to the commission two days ago urging them to review the CBA owing to what he termed strong economic performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union expressed uncertainty about the possibility of their members getting their salaries reviewed.

“In light of this, the union is left with no option but to convene our organs to explore all avenues open to us in the quest for our members’ legitimate interests. As the Commission is well aware, the consequences of the remaining options may be dire,” KUPPET’s Secretary General Akello Misori said in a letter dated February 22.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC vets 242,406 teachers to supervise national exams in March

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has vetted 242,406 teachers to take part in the 2021 KCPE and KCSE examinations...

6 days ago

Kenya

TSC effects increase in Maternity, Paternity leave days for teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has effected the increase of maternity and paternity leave for teachers, in line with...

February 15, 2022

Kenya

Students from 30 counties to benefit from virtual lessons, TSC says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Students from thirty countries are set to access virtual lessons from teachers at top schools. According to the Teachers...

January 26, 2022

EDUCATION

Why top universities missed out on Teacher Professional Development tender

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – Top universities missed out on the accreditation to offer Teacher Professional Development (TPD) program due to lack of the...

November 29, 2021

Kenya

Petition filed in court challenging TSC’s mandatory courses for teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – The newly unveiled Teachers Professional Development programme (TPD) has suffered a major blow after an education consultant Joseph Ngethe...

September 28, 2021

Kenya

TSC rolls out professional development programme for teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22-The Teachers Service Commission has rolled out Teacher Professional Development Programme (TPD), a new module that will see public school teachers...

September 22, 2021

TEACHER LISTING

TSC advertises 1,995 intern slots for primary, secondary school teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 14 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 1,995  internship posts including 1,038 for primary school tutors and 957 for...

September 14, 2021

Kenya

CJ Koome challenges new TSC commissioners to live up to their promise

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Five new commissioners of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) have been sworn into office. Nicodemus Anyang, Christine Kahindi, Sharon...

September 7, 2021