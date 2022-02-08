Connect with us

L-R: CASs Patrick ole Ntutu, John Musonik and Ken Obura/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Top CASs quit government to pursue political ambitions

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — With barely 24 hours to the stipulated deadline in election laws for civil servants seeking elective posts to exit office, several leaders in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration have resigned to pursue their political ambitions.

The move is backed by a notice by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua directing civil servants to vacate office before February 8, ahead of the February 9 deadline by the electoral agency.

Labor Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick ole Ntutu was among those who resigned from his docket to vie for the Narok gubernatorial seat.

Ntutu tendered his resignation weeks after he formally declared support for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)  led by Deputy President William Ruto.

“I will be vying for governorship seat using the UDA ticket that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.I want to thank Ruto for appointing me to the position of CAS.I want to thank CS Matiangi and CS Chelgui and all the staff who I served with,” said Ntutu.

Back in 2017 Ntutu contested for the Narok gubernatorial seat on Chama Cha Mashinani ticket but lost to the incumbent Samuel Tunai.

The Narok gubernatorial hopeful will face Narok West Member of Parliament Gabriel Tongoyo, Korei ole Lemein (Narok South) and Soipan Kudate (Woman Representative) who have declared their bids for governorship post through UDA.

“As I venture into the future, I do so in the full knowledge that I did the best for my country and the government that I serve,” Ntutu said.

Petroleum CAS John Musonik also tendered his resignation in ready himself for the Bomet Gubernatorial contest.

Musonik will be seeking the seat on a UDA ticket. He was officially received in the party by Ruto.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development, Ken Obura aslo tendered his resignation to vie for the Kisumu Gubernatorial seat.

“I am coming to walk with you on the journey of socio-economic transformation so that together we can confront development challenges facing the county, well aware of the great potential of the great county of Kisumu,” said Obura.

Obura paid tribute to President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving him the opportunity to serve in his government since March 2018.

“Even as I set off to go and respond to the voices of the people of Kisumu County, I assure H.E President of my total support and availability to partner with the national government to advance and further the development agenda,” Obura noted.

Education CAS Hassan Noor Hassan also vacated office to focus on vying for Mandera Governor’s seat. He will be seeking the seat on an ODM ticket.

“Today after several years of public service in various capacities and soul searching and listening to the people of Mandera, I have accepted their request to seek for the elective position as Governor Mandera County,” said Noor.

He will battle out the Governor’s seat with EAC Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed who is also set to resign.

Noor also served as CAS in the Ministry of Sport, Culture and Heritage.

