NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – The latest research by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA) show that Deputy President William Ruto is the most preferred Presidential candidate ahead of Orange Democratic Movement leader Rala Odinga.

According to the study, 38 percent of those polled would vote for Ruto while 27 percent would choose Odinga.

The exercise further revealed that the popularity ratings of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was at 2 percent while that of Mudavadi was at 1 percent.

More to follow……