Capital News
Taliban fighters have forcefully dispersed women's protests, detained critics and beaten Afghan journalists reporting on anti-regime rallies

Taliban urges Russia and Ukraine to resolve ongoing conflict

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Taliban has now called on Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict which began on Thursday through dialogue and other peaceful means and bring an end to the war that has already claimed dozens of lives.

The Taliban who have rebranded to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said in a statement that it is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expressed concern on the possibility of civilian casualties.

“The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence,” Taliban said in a statement.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan called on Russia’s President Vladmir Putin and his Ukraine counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to go back to the negotiation table.

The Taliban who took over the leadership of Afghanistan after 20 years of war with the United States and its allies further urged the warring parties to pay attention to safeguarding the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine.

Though Putin termed the ongoing war in Ukraine as a special military operation to protect the former member of the Soviet Union, World leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK’s Boris Johnson have termed the move as full scale invasion.

This statement comes at a time when world superpowers are currently scrambling to find ways of stopping Russia from the ongoing conflict which entered day two with reports of heavy fighting between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian troops.

On Thursday NATO announced that they had intensified preparation to defend its allies including increasing the number of troops stationed at the Eastern flank and putting hundreds of war ships and planes on high alert.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that he had convened an emergency virtual meeting with the allied nations to chat the way forward.

