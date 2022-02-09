Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A Taliban fighter (top) standing next to a poster bearing the image of late Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud in Kabul on August 16, 2021; and (bottom) the same view with the poster removed on January 23, 2022

World

Taliban erases signs of ex-government from Kabul streets

Published

Kabul (AFP), Feb 9 – In the six months since taking back control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have erased all visible signs of the former government from the capital.

Gone are flags of the former republic, murals of national heroes, and memorials honouring those killed in Taliban attacks.

Blast walls are now covered with slogans of the new Islamic Emirate. “With the help of God, our nation defeated the Americans,” reads one.

A worker (top) watering a lawn near an Afghan national flag flying at half-mast in Kabul on May 11, 2021; and (bottom) the same view with an empty flag pole on January 20, 2022, following the Taliban’s takeover © AFP/File / Mohd RASFAN, Wakil KOHSAR

The owners of many beauty salons in central Kabul have removed posters of women in full make-up and fashionable hair styles once displayed on their doors.

Iconography of the slain anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud in his trademark Pakol cap that adorned almost every neighbourhood of the city has been covered up.

Fewer women and girls are seen moving between markets and cafes, many too afraid to leave the house after the takeover, or with no money to spend after losing their jobs.

The facade of a beauty salon (top) with images of women defaced using spray paint in Kabul on August 18, 2021; and (bottom) the same view with the images removed on January 22, 2022 © AFP / Mohd RASFAN, Wakil KOHSAR

Vehicles all but vanish after dark, as extra Taliban checkpoints spring up.

And on a hilltop overlooking Kabul, the black, green and red flag of the former regime has been taken down.

The flagpole now stands bare in the middle of a snowy garden.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

‘My heart and body shake’: Afghan women defy Taliban

Kabul (AFP), Feb 9 – One after the other, quickly, carefully, keeping their heads down, a group of Afghan women step into a small...

8 mins ago

World

Afghanistan embassy lauds India’s offer to enhance Afghan cadets’s English skills

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Embassy of Afghanistan in Delhi has welcomed India’s offer a 12-month training program in Effective English Communication for Business...

3 days ago

World

Taliban closer to international recognition, says foreign minister

Kabul (AFP), Feb 3 – The Taliban are inching closer towards international recognition but any concessions Afghanistan’s new rulers make will be on their...

6 days ago

World

Afghan universities reopen with trickle of women attending

Mihtarlam (Afghanistan) (AFP), Feb 2 – Some public universities opened in Afghanistan Wednesday for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August,...

7 days ago

World

Afghan women rally at Taliban approved protest

Kabul (AFP), Jan 26 – Scores of Afghan women rallied in Kabul on Wednesday in a Taliban sanctioned protest endorsing their regime and calling...

January 26, 2022

World

‘We are homeless’: Victims of twin Afghan quakes await aid

Qadis (Afghanistan) (AFP), Jan 18 – Survivors of twin earthquakes in Afghanistan were waiting on Wednesday for aid to arrive after spending their second...

January 19, 2022

World

US names envoy to step up fight for Afghan women’s rights

Washington (AFP), Dec 29 – The United States on Wednesday appointed an envoy to defend the rights of Afghan women, stepping up efforts on...

December 29, 2021

World

Afghan women protest against Taliban killings of ex-soldiers

Kabul (AFP), Dec 28 – A crowd of women marched through the Afghan capital on Tuesday, accusing Taliban authorities of covertly killing soldiers who...

December 28, 2021