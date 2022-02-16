Suspect who forged logbooks to secure loans freed on Sh100,000 cash bail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – A suspect arrested for forging motor vehicle logbooks to secure micro-finances loans has been freed on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect is said to be the brains behind a wave of crime involving brokers and crooked National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials at the ICT department.

The investigative agency pointed out that these individuals fake motor vehicle registration details of unsuspecting owners to appear as legitimate owners, then use the logbooks to obtain credit.

“In a recent incident unraveled by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Gitu and his cartel registered in the TIMS system as the bonafide owner of KCD 974Z, Isuzu D-Max, KCR, 280R Toyota Vanguard and KCL 922G, Toyota Landcruiser Prado then fraudulently obtained credit using the vehicles’ forged documents,” the DCI recalled.

“After acquiring Sh1.5 million from Northwave Credit, Sh1.4 million from Momentum Ltd and Sh843,000, from Bidii Credit, the logbooks were reverted to their original owners, in a well-choreographed scheme similar to a Hollywood movie script.”

It indicated that the owners of the forged logbooks were left at the mercy of auctioneers who later went for the vehicles that had been used as security.

“In one sad case, a physically challenged woman based in Thika, who had received the Toyota Pradoin this case as a gift from her daughter, was shocked beyond words after realizing that her vehicle had been used as collateral by Githu to acquire a loan of Sh1.5 million,” the DCI said.

According to the DCI, the fraudsters drive top of the range vehicles, posing as legitimate businessmen in the thriving property land and logistics sectors, while all they do is identify a vehicle on the road or at a parking slot, before contacting their partners in crime at the NTSA and have the vehicle registered in their names.

It explained that following this, they rush to micro-finance institutions and obtain credit.

The DCI said that already five suspects in this syndicate had been arrested, since the crackdown began in December 2021, following a public outcry.

The officers are currently trailing three more suspects who are part of the gang.