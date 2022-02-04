Suit filed in court challenging implementation of Political Parties Amendment Act

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – A human rights activist has filed a petition in court challenging the implementation of the Political Parties (Amendment) Act, 2021 assented to by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month.

Salesio Mutuma Thuranira who filed the documents at the Milimani High Court is seeking orders suspending the implementation of the Act saying it threatened the political rights of Kenyans.

Thuranira also pointed out that if implemented, it would affect the independence of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“This court be pleased to issue conservatory orders barring the interested Parties herein, Independent Electoral Commission and the Registrar of Political Parties from implementing and or acting on the Political Parties (Amendment) Act, 2021 as assented to by the President on January 27, 2022, pending the hearing and determination of this Application and the Petition,” he stated in his court papers.

The activist wants the Act suspended on grounds that the Bill was passed in the National Assembly despite having not been subjected to adequate Public Participation adding that this contradicts the constitutional definition of a political party.

“The passing of the Bill flouted several National Assembly Standing orders which are procedural imperatives that should have been observed and that the Bill as passed contradicts the constitutional definition of a political party at Article 260,” the petitioner stated.