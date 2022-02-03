Connect with us

Capital News
Muturi called for the formation of one formidable party within the Mount Kenya region. /CFM

Kenya

Speaker Muturi roots for formation of formidable party in Mt Kenya

JEMIMAH MUENI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is now calling on the Mount Kenya politicians to form one formidable party within the region.

Speaking during a meeting with opinion leaders from Lari Constituency in Kiambu County, Muturi said having a single strong party from the region is the only way to champion their agenda.

“I call upon the people of Mt Kenya to be my ambassador towards uniting the mountain. My goal is to have a strong party from Mt Kenya,” said Muturi.

His call comes at a time when the Mt. Kenya region alone has registered more than 10 parties, since 2019.

The parties registered in the region include Muturi’s Democratic Party, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi, The Service Party of Kenya led by former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, Martha Karua’s NARC and PNU associated with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Others are BUS led by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, William Kabogo’s Tujibebe party, USAWA led by Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Muturi said having a strong Mt. Kenya party is not being tribal, arguing that other regions like Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley have their own strong party.

“I have no business in fighting other Mt Kenya region parties, let’s channel through one voice, one party. Our interest is better protected by ourselves,” stated Muturi.

