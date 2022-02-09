Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Taiwan and Somaliland are both thriving, self-run democracies that remain mostly unrecognised by the wider world

World

Somaliland minister hails ‘milestone’ visit to Taiwan

Published

Taipei (AFP), Feb 9 – Taiwan’s push to grow its presence on the world stage as China poaches its diplomatic allies saw Taipei roll out the red carpet on Wednesday to a new friend in a similar position — Somaliland.

Taiwan and Somaliland are both thriving, self-run democracies that remain mostly unrecognised by the wider world.

Finding common ground in their peculiar and isolated international status, the two have forged strong ties since swapping de facto embassies in 2020 — moves that sparked anger from both China and Somalia.

On Wednesday Somaliland foreign minister Essa Kayd Mohamoud described ties with Taiwan as “a special and historical relationship between two champions of democracies in Africa and Asia” during his government’s first cabinet-level visit.

“This historic visit marks an important milestone in the strong and cordial relationship between our two countries,” he said while meeting Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen.

“All coercive or threatening measures to deny such collaboration between international partners… do little to promote the peace and security that the region and the world require.”

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia during the 1991 civil war.

Although the move has remained unrecognised by the international community, the territory has thrived as a comparative beacon of stability.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Somalia blasted the swapping of offices between Taiwan and Somaliland as a “reckless attempt” to infringe on its sovereignty, while Beijing accused Taipei of separatism and “acting with desperation.”

China views Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to one day re-seize it, by force if needed.

Beijing’s sabre-rattling towards Taiwan has increased markedly under President Xi Jinping.

The two sides have for decades been engaged in a diplomatic tug-of-war trying to woo the other’s allies with financial and other incentives.

Only 14 countries now diplomatically recognise Taiwan over China, after Nicaragua became the latest to switch sides in December.

However some nations maintain embassy equivalent trade offices in Taipei, and Taiwan has been increasingly embraced on the world stage by many western powers in response to Beijing’s more hostile rhetoric.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China’s high-tech warplanes pose ‘big new threat’ to Taiwan

Taipei (AFP), Jan 25 – China’s deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan’s air defence zone this week marked the first sighting of the new...

January 25, 2022

Africa

UK lawmakers hold general debate on Somaliland independence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – The House of Commons on Tuesday held an hour-long adjournment debate during which lawmakers deliberated on Somaliland’s clamour for...

January 19, 2022

Focus on China

US, China trade Taiwan warnings ahead of Biden-Xi summit

Washington, United States, Nov 14 – The top diplomats from China and the United States have exchanged stern warnings over the flashpoint issue of...

November 14, 2021

World

China vows no mercy for Taiwan independence ‘diehards’

Beijing (AFP), Nov 5 – China vowed Friday to punish “diehard” Taiwan politicians, saying it would ban several from visiting the mainland, as tensions...

November 5, 2021

World

Taiwan leader confirms small US troop training presence

Taipei (AFP), Oct 28 – President Tsai Ing-wen has confirmed a small number of US troops are present in Taiwan to help with training,...

October 28, 2021

World

US seeks to contain Beijing anger after Biden vows Taiwan defense

Washington (AFP), Oct 22 – The United States on Friday sought to prevent an escalation with China, saying there was no change in Taiwan...

October 22, 2021

World

China hounds Taiwan with ‘greyzone’ war plane incursions

Taipei, Taiwan, Oct 22 – Chinese fighter jets crowding Taiwan’s radar screens are Beijing’s latest tool to ramp up pressure on the democratic island,...

October 22, 2021

World

Taiwan building inferno kills 46, dozens injured

Taipei, Taiwan, Oct 14 – An overnight fire tore through a building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung on Thursday, killing 46 people...

October 14, 2021