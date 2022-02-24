Sh100 million Kajiado bridge collapses days after being commissioned

KAJIADO, Kenya, Feb 24 – A new bridge that cost the Kajiado County Government Sh100 million to construct has collapsed, days after it was commissioned by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku.

Paai bridge, which was constructed across River Orkeriai in Kajiado East, collapsed following heavy rains that rocked the area Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Residents crossing to either side were left stranded after the bridge’s pillars gave in to the pressure of the flash floods and collapsed.

The bridge was supposed to connect three wards of Matapato North (Kajiado Central), /Eselenkei (Kajiado South) and Kenyawa Poka Ward in Kajiado East Sub- County.

The three wards share a common road that leads them across River Orkeriai, the largest seasonal river in the area.

The river normally bursts its banks during the rainy season cutting off residents from accessing livestock markets and essential services at government offices and hospitals.

The locals have to cross the bridge to access the services at Loitokitok, Kajiado and Mashuuru towns.

Lenku while unveiling the bridge last week, said it would open up the area, thus change the lives of the residents economically.

He noted that before the construction of the bridge, farmers were cut off from markets during the rainy season incurring losses as their produce rotted in the farms.

Residents said the bridge collapsed late last night after its support structures were weakened by the flash floods.

Locals milled the area, Thursday morning to view the collapsed bridge and expressed their disappointment over the project.

James Lesinko, a resident of Mashuuru expressed his disappointment following the collapse and blamed poor workmanship by the contractor.

Lesinko said he was planning to take his tomatoes, which he had harvested yesterday, to Mashuuru market for sale but he was now unable to do so.

“I am very disappointed by the collapse of this bridge which has served us for only a few days. We are now unable to access markets to sell our produce and we will incur huge losses,” he said.

Another resident Mary Nailantei, noted that before the bridge was built, many people had lost their lives trying to cross the river with vehicles and livestock also being swept away.

She said the bridge had brought them hope and called on the County Government to ensure that the contractor repairs it immediately.

However, County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Roads, Public Works, Transport and Energy Alex Kilowua said the design and quality works on the bridge were of quality.

He revealed that the bridge experienced a ’tilt of the pier’ following heavy rains that pounded the area which rendered the bridge unmotorable.

“The tilt of the pier has been caused by the unprecedented heavy flow of flash floods on River Olkeriai, one of the biggest rivers in Kajiado County,” said Kilowua in a statement.

Kilowua noted that the heavy rains diverted the already swollen river to one side of the pier thus exerting excess pressure on the pier causing it to tilt on one side.

The CEC added that the contract for the bridge is within the defect liability period and the contractor had been directed to commence the reconstruction of the pier with immediate effect.