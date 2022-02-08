Senate resumes sittings Tuesday with a full-in tray

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – The Senate was on Tuesday scheduled to resume its sittings after a long Christmas break.

The House had adjourned on December 2021 for the Christmas break but was recalled in between to debate the Political Parties Amendment Act 2021 which was acrimoniously passed by the House.

The motion of approval of Senators who will serve in the Senate Business Committee will be the sole agenda of the House during the Tuesday afternoon session.

Seven Senators have been nominated to sit in the powerful Committee that among other things prepares and, if necessary, from time to time, adjusts the Senate Calendar with the approval of the Senate.

The Committee which is chaired by the House Speaker Ken Lusaka also monitors and oversees the implementation of Senate business and programmes, including the legislative programmes.

Those nominated include: Senators Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Beatrice Kwamboka (Nominated), Gideon Moi (Baringo), Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga) and Ledama Olekina (Narok).

Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio (West Pokot) his Minority counterpart James Orengo (Siaya) and the House Majority Whip Kimani Wamatangi and Minority Whip Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior also sit in the Committee.

Among the Bills which have been lined up for debate by the House is the controversial Elections Amendment Bill.

The Bill has been sponsored by Senator Olekina, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina.

The Bill is currently before the National Assembly and continues to elicit mixed reactions with a majority of leaders describing it retrogressive.

The Election Campaign Financing Amendment Bill sponsored by Senator Olekina will also be due for debate for its second reading.

The Political Parties Primary Bill sponsored by nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura is also part of the House agenda.