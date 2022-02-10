Connect with us

Map of Laikipia and its environs. /CFM

Kenya

Security beefed up in Laikipia after police officer is killed

Published

LAIKIPIA, Kenya, Feb 10 – Security has been beefed up in Laikipia following the killing of a police officer after a bandit attack at their camp in Mlima Jangili.

According to police spokesman Bruno Shioso, “another officer was injured in the leg after being shot by the unknown number of gunmen believed to be herders who had stolen animals.”

He stated that three other officers who were in the camp scampered for safety as they came under attack from the gunmen.

“They had been stationed at Mlima Jangili Operation Camp, which came under attack,” Shioso stated.

The officers were those deployed in the area to flush out armed herders trying to occupy private ranches.

The military is among government agencies in the operation there.

The government has been ordering the herders in the private ranches to leave but some have defied the orders.

An operation was mounted in the area last September following repeated attacks on residents and security agencies by gunmen believed to be herders.

More than 20 security personnel have been killed in the seven months standoff.

