Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege with ODM MPs when she addressed a political rally in Western Kenya on February 10, 2022 and made vote-rigging claims.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Sabina Chege under fire over vote-rigging remarks in Western

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 – Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege has sparked fresh controversy in Kenya’s succession politics after claiming that vote-rigging is possible in elections.

“I have heard others saying we rigged, there is some truth in it. So if we managed to rig, even this one we can. They think they are the smartest,” she said in Western Thursday while in the company of other Azimio La Umoa-leaning MPs.

The remarks have sparked wild fire on social media, where leaders and supporters of Deputy President William Ruto are challenging her to substantiate her remarks.

Sabina belongs to the Jubilee party wing of President Uhuru Kenyatta who is backing ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the August election, in what is promising to be a battle royale with the Deputy President who ditched the ruling party for his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

 

