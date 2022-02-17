Ruto’s campaign team meets with DRC envoy over ‘No Single Cow’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign team on Thursday met with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Head of Mission Madam Malenga Omoy Charlotte in a bid to mend relations following controversial remarks made on milk production in the Central African nation.
The campaign team was led by the head of International Relations Ababu Namwamba and Director of Public Communications Hussein Mohamed.
“We both agree that cordial sister countries always leave room for engagement through formal diplomatic channels in the face of any issues,” the team stated through its twitter account.
Ruto has since apologized to DRC in what has sparked outrage, including from there.
His response comes following mounting pressure from a section of leaders and DRC citizens as well as politicians, including his main competitor in the August presidential race Raila Odinga who said he must apologize.
“My speech was informal, and my use of certain effects was purely to underscore the magnitude of the opportunity and the urgency of the moment to a local audience. It was not intended to be disrespectful in any way.” Said Ruto in a statement released by Hussein Mohamed, Communication Director, WSR Presidential Campaign.
While regretting the discontent caused by his remarks on milk production in DRC Ruto stated that informal speech was misconstrued.
Ruto assured the DRC that he respects the country and expressed regret over the “misunderstanding” brought about by his comments.