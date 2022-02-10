Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Namwamba has identified with Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) but is yet to declare interest in any elective seat/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto’s ambassador-at-large Namwamba resigns as Foreign Affairs CAS

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 — Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba has resigned to take up a role in Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaign.

Namwamba was named the Head of Internationals Relations in Ruto’s presidential campaign on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Foreign Office in Nairobi before his departure on Thursday, Namwamba appreciated President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving an opportunity to serve for a period spanning four years.

He lauded the ministry’s team for cooperation.

“I thank the president for the appointment, but it is time to vacate the seat,” Namwamba told news reported at his office.

“We have accomplished so much and during this four-year period, we have had an amazing time,” he said.

The former Budalangi lawmaker who ditched the ODM party to campaign for President Kenyatta’s reelection in 2017 under the Labour Party has been an ardent supporter of Ruto and has lately accompanied him on the campaign trail in western region where he comes from.

Namwamba has identified with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) but is yet to declare interest in any elective seat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His exit from public service comes a day after the deadline set for appointed officials eyeing elective seats to resign.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ababu Namwamba appointed Head of International Relations in Ruto’s presidential campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba has been appointed Head of International Relations in Deputy president William...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Namwamba declares support for Ruto’s UDA, terms ODM regressive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba has declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto and his United...

January 6, 2022