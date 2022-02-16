Ruto vows to revive ‘deserted’ Big IV agenda in Murang’a tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 — Deputy President William Ruto says if elected President his administration will embark on full implementation of the Big Four development agenda which he has said has been derailed in Jubilee administration’s second term.

Ruto who spoke while in a tour of Murang’a County on Wednesday said he is the best candidate to revive the agenda which he regretted had been abandoned half way by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have committed that we will ensure we implement all the programs that the President would have left at when he retires,” he said.

The four pillars of the agenda are food security, affordable housing, universal health care, manufacturing and job creation.

While attributing the current regime’s failure to the inclusion of their opponents in government, Ruto pointed out he is passionate and keen on achieving what he had set out to do with President Kenyatta.

“We had planned to better the lives of Kenyans but midway we got guests who were noisy and disrupted our plans,” he said referencing the handshake that saw President Kenyatta join forces with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He told the residents that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader who is his competitor in the August 9 polls is clueless on where he will start and urged them to retire him from politics by voting for him.

“This man of riddles is clueless and does not have a plan. We are an alliance that has committed to work for the people and deliver on our mandate,” he said.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi rallied the residents to support the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in polls saying they are genuine on their intentions.

“We teamed up because our policies are aligned. Our sole agenda is to ensure that the economy of the country improves,” he said.

Leaders led by Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Rigathi Gachagua on the other hand asked Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege to apologize to the residents over her vote rigging remarks.

“We want to tell Sabina that she should come here and apologize because at no any given point did we rig votes. What she said is unacceptable and cannot be taken lightly,” Wahome said.