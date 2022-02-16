Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ruto who spoke while in a tour of Murang’a County on Wednesday said he is the best candidate to revive the agenda which he regretted had been abandoned half way by President Uhuru Kenyatta/FILE/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto vows to revive ‘deserted’ Big IV agenda in Murang’a tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 — Deputy President William Ruto says if elected President his administration will embark on full implementation of the Big Four development agenda which he has said has been derailed in Jubilee administration’s second term.

Ruto who spoke while in a tour of Murang’a County on Wednesday said he is the best candidate to revive the agenda which he regretted had been abandoned half way by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have committed that we will ensure we implement all the programs that the President would have left at when he retires,” he said.

The four pillars of the agenda are food security, affordable housing, universal health care, manufacturing and job creation.

While attributing the current regime’s failure to the inclusion of their opponents in government, Ruto pointed out he is passionate and keen on achieving what he had set out to do with President Kenyatta.

“We had planned to better the lives of Kenyans but midway we got guests who were noisy and disrupted our plans,” he said referencing the handshake that saw President Kenyatta join forces with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He told the residents that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader who is his competitor in the August 9 polls is clueless on where he will start and urged them to retire him from politics by voting for him.

“This man of riddles is clueless and does not have a plan. We are an alliance that has committed to work for the people and deliver on our mandate,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi rallied the residents to support the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in polls saying they are genuine on their intentions.

“We teamed up because our policies are aligned. Our sole agenda is to ensure that the economy of the country improves,” he said.

Leaders led by Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Rigathi Gachagua on the other hand asked Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege to apologize to the residents over her vote rigging remarks.

“We want to tell Sabina that she should come here and apologize because at no any given point did we rig votes. What she said is unacceptable and cannot be taken lightly,” Wahome said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

2017 was my one of my worst and difficult years – President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12- President Uhuru Kenyatta now says that 2017 was one of his worst and most difficult years as a result of...

4 days ago

Kenya

Raila to star in ‘Leo ni Leo’ music video remix on Valentine’s Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is on February 14, 2022 set to star in a music video dubbed Leo...

5 days ago

Kenya

Wanjigi faults ODM for not listing Presidential nominations in its NDC agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has raised concerns over the upcoming Orange Democratic Movement Party National Delegates Convention (NDC) scheduled for...

7 days ago

Kenya

Stay put, do not resign: CAF Chair Ndegwa Wahome advises MCAs seeking MPs post

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – The Chair of the County Assemblies Forum Ndegwa Wahome has advised Members of County Assembly (MCAs) seeking to become...

1 week ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta has right to offer political direction, Peter Kenneth says

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Former Gatanga member of Parliament Peter Kenneth has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s role in succession politics saying he has...

February 8, 2022

Kenya

Azimio plotting to have its patron Uhuru stay in power, reject them! – Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi says attempts by their competitors to have President Uhuru Kenyatta cling...

February 8, 2022

Kenya

I deserve credit for Jubilee Govt’s success, DP Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta telling him that he cannot deny...

February 8, 2022

Africa

Kenya prioritizes Western Sahara, violent extremism in AU Security Council agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — Kenya has prioritized discussions on the contested Western Sahara territory in the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU...

February 7, 2022